The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956,140 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $59,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

