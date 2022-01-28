The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

