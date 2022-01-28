The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 46,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,387. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

