The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $376,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $226.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

