The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.
MT opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
