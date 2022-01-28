The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

MT opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

