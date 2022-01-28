The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $207,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $337.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.93 and its 200-day moving average is $391.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

