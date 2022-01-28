The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

