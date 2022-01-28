The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $300.00 Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $300.00 target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.56. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.