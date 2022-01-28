The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $445,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

KHC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.