The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.