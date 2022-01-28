The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $101.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $101,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $213.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

