The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $114.86 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $114,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

