The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $108,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.30 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.21.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

