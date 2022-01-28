The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,308,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

TFC stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

