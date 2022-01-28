The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 324.8% in January

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 324.8% from the December 31st total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.