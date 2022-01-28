The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,601,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,938,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.98 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

