The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.30). Approximately 24,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 12,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.28).

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £102.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.84.

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Richard Wilson Martin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($4,047,490.56).

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

