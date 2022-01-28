The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

