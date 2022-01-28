The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Western Union reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $18.84. 6,169,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

