The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.37 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

