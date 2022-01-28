Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $609.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry. The company delivered a strong performance in the last-reported third quarter, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. However, the company’s third-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the prior year quarter. Diagnostics and healthcare end market revenues dropped in the quarter. Gross and operating margin contractions were discouraging too.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.74 and its 200 day moving average is $591.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

