Throne Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 54% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $57.05 million and $1.78 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

