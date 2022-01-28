Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DASH stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

