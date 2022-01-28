Tiger King (TKING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,626.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $73,626.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

