tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of TBLD opened at GBX 186 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.20. The company has a market capitalization of £376.66 million and a P/E ratio of 132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($4.10).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.