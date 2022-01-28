TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $97.86 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

