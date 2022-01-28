Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.44. Toast shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 16,824 shares trading hands.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Toast alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $24,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.