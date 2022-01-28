TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 272,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

