Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

