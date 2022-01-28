TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.30). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 696.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.52.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

