Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.12, but opened at $219.43. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $215.29, with a volume of 7,720 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $242,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

