Traders Purchase High Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,297 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 892 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

