Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNLIF. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.67.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.