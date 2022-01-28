Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $325.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.50.

TNLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

