TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.45.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.44. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

