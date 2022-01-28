TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.45.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.44. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
