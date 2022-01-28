TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Price Target Raised to GBX 375 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 29,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.85. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

