TransUnion to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

TRU opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

