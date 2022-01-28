Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,694 shares of company stock worth $6,023,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

