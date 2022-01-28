Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.06). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

