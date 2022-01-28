Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 2,693,246 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$164.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

