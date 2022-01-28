Tricon Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,342% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.
TCN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.
TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
