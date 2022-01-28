Tricon Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,342% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

TCN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

