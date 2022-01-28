Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 1,960,997 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up about 2.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harmonic by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,785 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 26,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

