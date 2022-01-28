Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.20.

TRMB stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Trimble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

