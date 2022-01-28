Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

