TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TPVG stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.