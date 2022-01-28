TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

