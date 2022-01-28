TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 1,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

