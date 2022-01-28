Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SSBK stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

