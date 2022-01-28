Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,892 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

