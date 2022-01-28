Truist Financial Corp Buys 827 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 237.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

